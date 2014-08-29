BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Aug 29 Novavest Real Estate AG : * Says gives provisional result of voluntary public exchange offer for all A category shares of Pretium AG * Says tendered total of 994,009 shares of Pretium AG until expiry of
acceptance period on 28 August 2014, 16:00 GMT * Says as at end of acceptance period holds 96.79% of the share capital and
98.84% of voting rigts of pretium ag * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year