Aug 29 Novavest Real Estate AG : * Says gives provisional result of voluntary public exchange offer for all A category shares of Pretium AG * Says tendered total of 994,009 shares of Pretium AG until expiry of

acceptance period on 28 August 2014, 16:00 GMT * Says as at end of acceptance period holds 96.79% of the share capital and

98.84% of voting rigts of pretium ag * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage