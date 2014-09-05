BRIEF-National Australia Bank revises comparative financial information following organisational restructure
* group has changed its reporting to align to customer segments
Sept 5 Novavest Real Estate AG : * Says under public exchange offer for a shares of Pretium AG, share capital of
Novavest increased by 17.39 million Swiss francs * Says were tendered a total of 994,009 registered shares of Pretium AG in
connection with the exchange offer * Says share capital after completion of capital increase as of September 4 is
CHF 38,807,535 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* group has changed its reporting to align to customer segments
* CPI Card Group announces ceo retirement plan and succession process