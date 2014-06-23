BRIEF-Property For Industry Ltd updates on property portfolio
* accepted an unsolicited offer to sell its property at 65 Hugo Johnston for a gross sales price of $14.25 million.
June 23 Novavest Real Estate AG : * Novavest Real Estate AG says completed capital increase with subscription
rights * Novavest Real Estate AG says existing shareholders subscribed to 4,724
new A shares with nominal value of CHF 35 per share * Novavest Real Estate AG - 257,143 unexercised subscription rights were
assigned by the board for registered shares to Rolf Schubiger * Novavest Real Estate AG- Says furthermore, 836,000 new shares B of
5 CHF per share were subsribed by Peter Mettler * Novavest Real Estate AG says shares to Schubiger and Mettler were issued
in return for cancellation of debt * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* accepted an unsolicited offer to sell its property at 65 Hugo Johnston for a gross sales price of $14.25 million.
* Enters into a merchant agreement with RED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: