India's DCB Bank launches share sale to institutions
MUMBAI, April 24 Mid-sized Indian lender DCB Bank Ltd has launched a share sale to institutions, according to a stock exchange filing on Monday.
Oct 9 NOVAVEST Real Estate AG
* Says plans to further expand its property portfolio in Q4 2014
* Says planned investment volume of 30 million Swiss francs - 40 million Swiss francs
* Says plans capital increase of between 16 million Swiss francs and 54 million Swiss francs in order to finance this expansion
* Says to issue up to 1.34 million ordinary shares with par value of 35 Swiss francs per share and up to 1.46 million voting right shares with par value of 5 Swiss francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, April 24 Mid-sized Indian lender DCB Bank Ltd has launched a share sale to institutions, according to a stock exchange filing on Monday.
LONDON, April 24 The London Metal Exchange's launch of its new precious metals contracts will be delayed until July 10, more than a month later than previously announced, the exchange's chief executive, Matt Chamberlain, said at a briefing on Monday.