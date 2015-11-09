NEW YORK Nov 9 Novelis Inc, the
world's largest rolled aluminum producer, warned on Monday that
plans to shift rolling mill capacity to automotive body sheet
are progressing slower than anticipated as carmakers prove slow
to follow Ford's lead in widespread use of the metal.
Novelis Chief Executive Steve Fisher said the industry is
going through a "digestion period" after Ford Motor Co
said it would use an aluminum body in its top-selling F-150
model. Other automobile manufacturers have not followed with
similar major commitments for leading models.
"While Ford has gone very aluminum-intensive and been very
successful with the F-150 more recently, everyone's going to
look at their portfolios of vehicles and take their own views on
how quickly they need to move to aluminum," Fisher said during
the company's second-quarter earnings call for its fiscal year
2016.
The U.S. aluminum industry, including producers like Alcoa
Inc, are bullish on rising demand from the auto industry
as carmakers seek to move away from steel, which is heavier, in
order to comply with new emissions standards.
That comes as aluminum beverage can sheet demand, Novelis'
largest end-use market, is shrinking as consumers move away from
fizzy drinks due to health concerns. Fisher said that market is
contracting around 1 percent annually.
Downstream fabricators like Novelis have responded by
shifting rolling mill capacity away from beverage sheet
production and toward auto body sheet production.
Atlanta-based Novelis has said overcapacity in the North
American can sheet market would fall as rolled aluminum products
makers shift more capacity toward automotive products.
The company previously has said it would consider shifting
capacity at its Logan, Kentucky mill, which supplies more than
one-third of the total U.S. can sheet market, toward supplying
the auto industry.
But Fisher said on Monday that Novelis was not participating
in an investment announced last month to expand capacity at the
Logan, Kentucky mill, which it operates jointly with Tri-Arrows
Aluminum.
"They certainly are in need of the ability to supply auto
sheet. We've obviously built our capacity at other places in the
U.S.," Fisher said.
Novelis makes products for the North American auto industry
at plants in Kingston, Ontario; Oswego, New York and Novi,
Michigan.
The company, owned by Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla
Group, reported a net loss of $13 million in its second quarter
as aluminum premiums continued to decline.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Paul Simao)