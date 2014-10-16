(Repeats to additional subscribers)
Oct 16 Novelis:
* Novelis announces closure of Ouro Preto aluminum smelter to
focus Brazilian operations on core rolled products business
* Novelis Corp says will cease operations at its Ouro Preto,
Minas Gerais, primary aluminum smelter at the end of 2014
* Novelis Corp - "our priority in the months ahead as we work
towards closing the facility is to maintain safe operations"
* Novelis - closure is driven by systemic issues affecting
entire primary aluminum industry in Brazil
* Novelis corp says plant currently employs approximately 350
people and produces 18,000 metric tons of aluminum per year in
forms of billets
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage