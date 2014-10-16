(Repeats to additional subscribers) Oct 16 Novelis: * Novelis announces closure of Ouro Preto aluminum smelter to

focus Brazilian operations on core rolled products business * Novelis Corp says will cease operations at its Ouro Preto, Minas Gerais, primary aluminum smelter at the end of 2014 * Novelis Corp - "our priority in the months ahead as we work towards closing the facility is to maintain safe operations" * Novelis - closure is driven by systemic issues affecting entire primary aluminum industry in Brazil * Novelis corp says plant currently employs approximately 350 people and produces 18,000 metric tons of aluminum per year in forms of billets * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage