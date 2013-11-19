BRIEF-Banco Santander files with U.S. SEC for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing
* Files with U.S. SEC for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2oC6oPq) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 19 Novelis Inc said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its North American consumer aluminum foil business to Reynolds Consumer Products Inc for $35 million as part of its drive to focus on higher-margin markets such as automotive.
The Atlanta-based company said the sale includes plants which make household foil and wrap in Toronto and Vancouver, and sales offices and distribution facilities in Montreal and Mississauga, Canada and in LaGrange, Georgia.
"It is not aligned with Novelis' growth strategy," said Marco Palmieri, Senior Vice President and President of Novelis North America, in a statement.
The world's largest rolled aluminum products maker has increased its focus on making value-added products for the automotive and beverage can sectors.
The deal comes after the company sold three European aluminum foil and packaging plants in July last year and closed its British plant, which made confectionary packaging, in 2011.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY/SAN SALVADOR, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Grupo ASSA, S.A.'s (Grupo ASSA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS Grupo ASSA's IDRs reflect mainly the credit profile of its main subsidiary, ASSA Tenedora. ASSA Tenedora is the largest contributor to Grupo ASSA's net income and is the largest source of its cash dividend
* Drone Racing League Inc files to say it raised about $13 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oC04aF)