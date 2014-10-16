(Updating with more detail throughout)
NEW YORK Oct 16 Novelis
said on Thursday it will close its Ouro Preto aluminum smelter
in Brazil, the latest casualty of high energy costs and low
metal prices as the world's top rolled products maker focuses on
downstream higher-value products.
The plant, which makes 18,000 tonnes per year of extrusion
billet, will shut at the end of the year, it said.
While the plant's capacity is very small compared with other
big producers, the decision is a further sign of the tough
operating conditions in Brazil, where energy costs are high.
Earlier this year, Alcoa shuttered capacity there.
Brazil's primary aluminum output has fallen to around 1.2
million tonnes per year from around 1.7 million about seven
years ago, Thomson Reuters data shows.
The facility opened in 1934 and was acquired by Novelis in
1950. The plant employs approximately 350 people.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by James Dalgleish)