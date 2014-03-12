BRIEF-Oncolys Biopharma says exercise of options
* Says 2,450 units of its 15th series options were exercised to 245,000 shares of its common stock from April 1 to April 21
ZURICH, March 12 Swiss biotech company Novimmune (IPO-NOVI.S), seen as a potential IPO candidate, said on Wednesday it has appointed former Actelion CFO Andrew J. Oakley as its new finance chief.
Oakley, a UK and Australian citizen who was CFO of Actelion for a decade, stepped down from the company last August to focus on other opportunities.
"The appointment of such an experienced public company CFO highlights our ambition to rapidly advance Novimmune's corporate and business strategy," Novimmune chairman Eduard Holdener said in a statement. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* Says 2,450 units of its 15th series options were exercised to 245,000 shares of its common stock from April 1 to April 21
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 1.3 percent to 21 percent, or to be 240 million yuan to 300 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (304.0 million yuan)