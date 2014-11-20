Nov 20 Novita SA :

* Raises its FY 2014 guidance

* Expects FY 2014 revenue of 84 million zlotys and FY 2014 net profit of 10 million zlotys

* Says increased FY 2014 guidance results from optimalisation of production processes

* Says the change in 2014 revenue forecast is due to withdrawing from the market products sold under its own label