BRIEF-Amazon launches self-service marketplace for subscription providers
* Amazon launches self-service marketplace for subscription providers
Sept 29 Novita SA :
* Says Radoslaw Muziol replaces Jozef Wolejko as the new chairman of the management board, effective Sept. 29 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Amazon launches self-service marketplace for subscription providers
* Says to consider and approve appointment of CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: