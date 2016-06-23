LONDON, June 23 (IFR) - Novo Banco has launched a discounted
cash tender on eight bonds as it seeks to improve its capital
position and improve future interest expenses.
The Portuguese bank is looking to buy back just up to 500m
of the bonds, which have a face value of 2.39bn-equivalent,
through an unmodified Dutch auction.
"Novo Banco's business plan for the medium-to-long term,
which was developed on the basis of the restructuring plan
focuses on restoring Novo Banco's profitability while continuing
the orderly reduction of exposure to non-core assets," the bank
said in a statement.
Deutsche Bank and Nomura are lead managing the offer which
expires on June 29.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)