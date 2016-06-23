(Adds detail, reaction)
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, June 23 (IFR) - Novo Banco is seeking to buy back up
to 500m of senior debt, some of which is held by retail
investors, at a discount to par as it looks to bolster its
balance sheet.
The Portuguese bank has launched a discounted cash tender
offer on eight euro and US dollar bonds, which have a face value
of 2.39bn-equivalent, through an unmodified Dutch auction.
Banks bought billions of subordinated debt at discounted
prices during the financial crisis as a way of bolstering their
balance sheets but senior purchases below par are much more
unusual.
"Novo Banco's business plan for the medium-to-long term,
which was developed on the basis of the restructuring plan
focuses on restoring Novo Banco's profitability while continuing
the orderly reduction of exposure to non-core assets," the bank
said in a statement.
The minimum purchase prices reflect a premium of about 1.5%
to 2.5% above the market prices of the notes on June 22, it
said.
The bonds' secondary prices have been under pressure due to
concerns around the Portuguese economy, the status of Novo Banco
as a bridge bank and its sale process, among other things.
The bank reminded investors that while the Bank of Portugal
said the transfer of assets at the end of last year was "final
and definitive", Novo Banco remained investors that they could
be bailed in.
Analysts at BNP Paribas said it was a positive signal for
Novo Banco as it looked to take advantage of the low cash price
of its bonds to generate capital gains and reduce funding costs.
"It has been launched with the consent of the European
authorities, who have agreed to reduce the amount of bail-inable
securities outstanding," they wrote in a note.
"The timing of the offer is also interesting, in our view,
as it coincides with the recapitalisation process of Caixa
Geral, which the former Portuguese finance minister said
yesterday could involve a combination with Novo Banco."
Deutsche Bank and Nomura are lead managing the offer which
expires on June 29.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Sudip
Roy)