Nov 8 An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration on Thursday focused on heart safety and risk
of hypoglycemia as it reviewed Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's
new ultra-ong-acting insulin degludec and considered
whether to recommend its approval.
The panel began weighing the benefits and risks of the
medicine, two days after FDA staff members said combined data
from 16 studies suggest it may increase the risk of
cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attacks and strokes and
unstable angina, compared to standard insulins.
Moreover, FDA staff reviewers had suggested degludec may
offer no strong advantage in avoiding hypoglycemia --
dangerously low blood sugar levels that are a common side effect
of insulin.
The stakes are high for Novo, the world's largest insulin
maker, because Wall Street deems the medicine capable of
generating annual sales of $1.5 billion by 2016 if it is
approved in the United States. It would compete with Lantus,
Sanofi's dominant long-acting insulin, which had sales
last year of about $5 billion. U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly
is developing a similar medicine that is a few years behind in
development.
In view of heart-safety concerns, the panel of outside
medical experts is expected to vote on whether Novo Nordisk
should be required to conduct a long and costly "outcomes" study
of degludec to conclusively assess risk of heart attack and
stokes in thousands of patients.
The company's many completed studies of degludec did not
enroll enough patients, or last long enough, to ascertain heart
risks. Should an outcomes trial be required, the question is
whether it must be conducted before the drug can be approved, or
whether the FDA would allow it to be done after degludec reaches
the market.
Novo officials on Thursday, speaking at the advisory-panel
meeting in Silver Spring, Maryland, said they were committed to
working with the FDA on a post-approval cardiovascular outcomes
trial. The panel is expected to make its recommendations late in
the afternoon on the outcomes trial, and whether to recommend
degludec's approval.
The negative commentary from FDA staff members on Tuesday
sent shares of the Danish drugmaker sharply lower. It plans to
sell degludec under the brand name Tresiba.
The European Medicines Agency last month recommended
degludec's approval, and it has already been approved in Japan.
(Reporting By Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Kenneth Barry)