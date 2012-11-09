Pregnancy after breast cancer doesn't raise recurrence risk-study
CHICAGO, June 3 Women who have had breast cancer often forego pregnancy for fear that it will increase the chances of their cancer coming back.
COPENHAGEN Nov 9 Denmark's Novo Nordisk on Friday said it expected to start labelling discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its new long-acting insulin Tresiba shortly.
Late on Thursday, an advisory panel to the FDA voted to recommend approval of Tresiba, despite signals of possible cardiovascular risk.
Novo Nordisk Chief Science Officer Mads Krogsgaard said on an analyst call the company is prepared to provide all necessary research on Tresiba to the FDA. He did not provide any timeline for a possible approval.
Novo's CEO said on the call that the commmercial potential of Tresiba depends on the U.S. label.
The panel's recommendation rarely goes against the FDA's final decision. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Shida Chayesteh)
CHICAGO, June 3 Adding Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga to standard hormone therapy reduced by nearly 40 percent the risk of death for men newly diagnosed with prostate cancer that had spread to other parts of the body, according to new trial results.