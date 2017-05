COPENHAGEN, April 13 Bjarne Graven Larsen has been appointed financial chief at holding company Novo A/S, majority shareholder in Danish insulin maker Novo Nordisk and enzyme maker Novozymes.

Larsen, former chief executive of FIH Erhvervsbank, on May 1 will replace Thorkil K. Christensen, who is retiring after 37 years in the company.

Novo A/S is fully owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Jason Neely)