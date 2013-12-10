BRIEF-Strides Shasun completes acquisition of Perrigo's USFDA approved API facility in India
* Says completed acquisition of Perrigo's US FDA approved API facility in India Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o4ZQco) Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN Dec 10 Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk said in a statement on Tuesday:
* The trading unit of the Novo Nordisk B shares listed on the stock exchange in Copenhagen will be changed from 1 Danish crown to 0.20 crown.
* The ratio of B shares to ADR's listed on NYSE will remain 1:1.
* These changes in trading units will take effect as of January 2 2014 for the Novo Nordisk B shares and as of January 9 2014 for the ADRs.
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)
* Says completed acquisition of Perrigo's US FDA approved API facility in India Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o4ZQco) Further company coverage:
* Biotest AG, Tiancheng International Investment Limited, Hong Kong, and Blitz 17-623 AG (in future: Tiancheng (Germany) Pharmaceutical Holdings AG), affiliated companies controlled by Creat Group Corporation, have signed a Business Combination Agreement today
LONDON, April 7 Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole is recovering in hospital after undergoing a kidney transplant, the club said in a statement on Friday.