COPENHAGEN Dec 10 Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk said in a statement on Tuesday:

* The trading unit of the Novo Nordisk B shares listed on the stock exchange in Copenhagen will be changed from 1 Danish crown to 0.20 crown.

* The ratio of B shares to ADR's listed on NYSE will remain 1:1.

* These changes in trading units will take effect as of January 2 2014 for the Novo Nordisk B shares and as of January 9 2014 for the ADRs.

