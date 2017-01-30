LONDON Jan 30 Novo Nordisk, the
world's top maker of diabetes drugs, is investing 115 million
pounds ($145 million) in a new research centre in Britain,
undeterred by Brexit.
The Danish company said on Monday it would invest the money
over 10 years in the centre based at the University of Oxford,
which will employ 100 scientists hunting for new ways to treat
type 2 diabetes.
The decision is likely to be welcomed by Prime Minister
Theresa May, who last week highlighted life sciences when she
laid out a new industrial strategy designed to rebalance
Britain's heavily services-based economy after it leaves the EU.
Oxford medicine professor John Bell said the new set-up,
which will allow for daily interactions between academic and
industrial scientists, underlined the importance of sharing
research and cutting-edge science across boundaries.
Britain's vote to leave the European Union has raised
concerns in the life sciences sector, with academics fretting
over a potential gap in funding currently provided by the EU and
drugmakers concerned over future medicine regulation.
The European Medicines Agency - based in London for now, but
likely to move after Brexit - currently offers a one-stop-shop
for drug approvals, smoothing the sale of pharmaceuticals across
borders.
Given these challenges, some drug company executives have
warned that Britain could lose its appeal as a centre for
research and manufacturing. However, Britain's two biggest
drugmakers are still committed to new investments.
AstraZeneca is finishing a $500 million headquarters
and research centre in Cambridge, while GlaxoSmithKline
pledged $360 million to expand manufacturing in the United
Kingdom in July, just five weeks after the Brexit vote.
Novo Nordisk has built a booming business over the last two
decades by focusing on diabetes, which is a growing problem
worldwide, driven by obesity and sedentary lifestyles. More
recently, however, it has struggled with squeezed prices in the
key U.S. market.
It said James Johnson, currently a professor at the
University of British Columbia, had been appointed head of the
Novo Nordisk Research Centre Oxford. Johnson is an expert on
pancreas biology, insulin action and diabetes.
