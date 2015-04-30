COPENHAGEN, April 30 Novo Nordisk's
chairman does not expect to extend the contract with current
Chief Executive Lars Rebien Sorensen, who will leave the world's
top insulin maker by 2019.
The company's chief operating officer, a 26-year company
veteran who had been expected to become the new CEO, quit on
Thursday.
"I have discussed it with Lars and by that time (2019) he
would have reached an age when it's probably not an option to
extend the contract," chairman Goran Ando told Reuters. Sorensen
is 60 years of age.
Ando expects the board to find the next chief executive
amongst internal candidates.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen: editing by Sabina Zawadzki)