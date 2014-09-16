COPENHAGEN, Sept 16 Novo Nordisk's
new long-acting insulin Tresiba has been shown to be effective
and safe for long-term use in children and young adults with
type 1 diabetes, according to new data from a late-stage trial
presented on Tuesday.
Long-acting Tresiba is an important product for future
growth at the company, which is the world's top insulin maker.
U.S. regulators have refused to approve Tresiba due to
potential heart risks, dealing a blow to the company. Tresiba
was approved in the European Union last year.
Results of the first trial to look at the long-term safety
of Tresiba in children aged one to 18 years over a 52-week
period showed it improved blood sugar control without increasing
the risk of hypoglycaemia, or dangerously low sugar levels.
Tresiba also helped more patients achieve a significantly
greater reduction in the fasting plasma glucose, the
concentration of glucose in plasma measured after the patient
has not eaten for at least eight hours, the company said.
The new data from the study, unveiled at a meeting of the
European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Vienna,
is the first of its kind conducted by Novo Nordisk.
In the study, which included 350 patients diagnosed with
type 1 diabetes, also known as juvenile diabetes, Tresiba was
compared with Novo's older insulin Levemir. Both Tresiba and
Levemir were combined in the study with Novo's mealtime insulin
aspart, also known as NovoRapid in Europe.
"These data show that Tresiba has the potential to offer
youngsters with diabetes a new treatment option, which may help
them achieve better control of their diabetes," Dr. Nandu
Thalange of Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in Britain.
He is one of the lead investigators.
About 29 million Americans and an estimated 382 million
people worldwide have type 1 or 2 diabetes, a chronic condition
that occurs when the body does not properly produce or use the
hormone insulin.
The World Health Organisation estimates that about 10
percent of the 382 million people in the world with diabetes
have the type 1 variant - most have type 2, which is caused as
the body slowly stops responding to insulin, associated with
obesity and lack of exercise.
Mostly children and young adults have type 1 diabetes where
the body does not make insulin.
(Reporting by Shida Chayesteh, editing by Jane Merriman)