U.S. Democratic Senator Dick Durbin undergoes heart procedure
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, had a procedure on Tuesday in Chicago to correct an irregular heartbeat, his office said.
(Corrects headline to oral GLP-1 drug)
COPENHAGEN Feb 20 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk , the world's biggest insulin maker, said on Friday it had received positive results from a phase 2 trial of an oral version of a long-acting GLP-1 for treatment of people with type 2 diabetes.
GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) drugs work by stimulating the release of insulin when blood-sugar levels become too low.
Shares in Novo Nordisk, the biggest listed company in the Nordics measured by market capitalisation, rose around 4 percent following the news.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen. Editing by Jane Merriman)
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, had a procedure on Tuesday in Chicago to correct an irregular heartbeat, his office said.
* CareTrust REIT announces first quarter 2017 operating results