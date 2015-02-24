(Corrects FEB 20 story to show levels become too high, not too
low, paragraph 2)
COPENHAGEN Feb 20 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk
, the world's biggest insulin maker, said on Friday it
had received positive results from a phase 2 trial of an oral
version of a long-acting GLP-1 for treatment of people with type
2 diabetes.
GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) drugs work by stimulating
the release of insulin when blood-sugar levels become too high.
Shares in Novo Nordisk, the biggest listed company in the
Nordics measured by market capitalisation, rose around 4 percent
following the news.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen. Editing by Jane Merriman)