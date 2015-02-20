BRIEF-Bellerophon Therapeutics says co terminated sales agreement - sec filing
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing
Feb 20 Novo Nordisk :
** Says it has successfully completed phase 2 trial for OG217SC; an oral formulation of long-acting glp-1 analogue semaglutide
** "This clinical proof of concept marks an important milestone for oral peptide therapy within the field of diabetes," said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief science officer of Novo Nordisk.
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, had a procedure on Tuesday in Chicago to correct an irregular heartbeat, his office said.