COPENHAGEN Dec 4 Danish insulin maker Novo Nordisk has filed for regulatory approval of faster-acting insulin drug aspart in the EU to the European authorities, the company said on Friday.

The filing came after results of a clinical trial programme involving around 2,100 people with type 1 and 2 diabetes.

The company said it expected to file a new drug application for faster-acting insulin aspart to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before the end of the year. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by William Hardy)