COPENHAGEN Dec 19 Drug maker Novo Nordisk
said the European Committee for Medicinal Products
for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion on the use of
its diabetes drug Tresiba for the treatment of children and
adolescents.
An European Commission approval of the label expansion means
physicians in the European Union will be able to prescribe
Tresiba to children with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, Denmark's
Novo Nordisk said in a statement on Friday.
According to the International Diabetes Federation, an
estimated 497,100 children are living globally with type 1
diabetes and rates of type 2 diabetes among children are also on
the increase.
The CHMP is the committee at the European Medicines Agency
responsible for preparing opinions on questions concerning
medicines for human use.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)