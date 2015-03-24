BRIEF-Lockheed Martin to deliver simulation-based F-16 training environment for Romanian Air Force
* Romania Air Force to receive F-16 Fighting Falcon Training System
COPENHAGEN, March 24 The European Commission has approved a formulation of Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug, liraglutide, for treating patients of obesity, a disease that affects approximately 10 to 30 percent of adults in the European Union.
The injectable drug, to be marketed as Saxenda, is already approved by health regulators in the United States.
The Danish drug maker expects to launch Saxenda in several European markets starting in 2015, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
CALGARY, Alberta, May 8 Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's largest oil and gas producer, said on Monday it plans to submit an application to regulators for a new thermal oil sands project later this year, which could eventually produce up 160,000 barrels per day.