Sept 25 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved two diabetes drugs from Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S to be marketed in the country.

The FDA approved the drugs, Tresiba and Ryzodeg, with a warning that they should not be used in patients who have high levels of the chemical ketone. (1.usa.gov/1MOio9w) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)