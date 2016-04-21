BRIEF-Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific, Univar
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 44.3 percent to 1.6 million shares
COPENHAGEN, April 21 Danish insulin maker Novo Nordisk said on Thursday it planned to invest 100 million euros in production facilities at its existing 32,000 square metres site in Chartres, France.
Novo Nordisk already employs 1,400 people in France, where a range of the company's insulin products are produced and exported from.
"With the coming expansion we will further strengthen Chartres' position in our global product supply organisation," said Chief Executive Officer, Lars Rebien Sørensen in a statement.
(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Teis Jensen)
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd takes share stake of 300,000 shares in Snap Inc - sec filing