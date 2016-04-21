COPENHAGEN, April 21 Danish insulin maker Novo Nordisk said on Thursday it planned to invest 100 million euros in production facilities at its existing 32,000 square metres site in Chartres, France.

Novo Nordisk already employs 1,400 people in France, where a range of the company's insulin products are produced and exported from.

"With the coming expansion we will further strengthen Chartres' position in our global product supply organisation," said Chief Executive Officer, Lars Rebien Sørensen in a statement.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Teis Jensen)