COPENHAGEN, July 1 Denmark's Novo Nordisk
, the world's biggest insulin producer, is to stop
selling its new long-acting insulin drug Tresiba in Germany
following a row over pricing.
The decision is the latest example of tensions between
drugmakers and healthcare providers, many of whom are unhappy
about the high cost of modern medicines.
Novo said on Wednesday it had taken the decision after
failing to agree a price in negotiations with the
GKV-Spitzenverband, the German national association of statutory
health insurance funds.
Some 40,000 German diabetics currently use Tresiba and the
company said it would continue supplying the product until the
end of September 2015 in order to allow for a safe switch to
another insulin drug.
Tresiba has been recognised by the European Medicines Agency
as offering important benefits, Novo said, but the
GKV-Spitzenverband had decided to set the price at the level of
ordinary human insulin, a product launched in the 1980s.
"If we were to accept this price, we would undermine our
ability to research and develop medical innovations for people
with diabetes," said executive vice president Jakob Riis.
