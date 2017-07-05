FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
Novo Nordisk warns of faulty insulin pens in Canada
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Economy
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
Sports
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 5, 2017 / 2:21 PM / 13 hours ago

Novo Nordisk warns of faulty insulin pens in Canada

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk warned on Wednesday that the insulin cartridge holder in some of its insulin pen devices might crack or break if exposed to certain chemicals, including some cleaning agents.

The problem affects lots of NovoPen Echo and NovoPen 5 that were distributed in Canada. Using a device with a cracked or broken cartridge holder could result in delivery of a smaller dose of insulin than expected, the company said.

Novo Nordisk said people with diabetes using a pen from one of the affected lots should replace the cartridge holder. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by David Clarke)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.