By Teis Jensen

COPENHAGEN Oct 24 Denmark's Novo Nordisk , the world's biggest maker of insulin, has received a U.S. subpoena requesting documents relating to potential manufacturing issues at its Kalundborg plant in Denmark, the company said on Friday.

The Kalundborg factory 100 km west of Copenhagen is the world's biggest insulin production site, making half the world's supply. It also produces another kind of non-insulin diabetes treatment known as GLP-1 medicine.

The company said the request came from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, adding that it related to "certain production units".

A company official said that Novo did not have more specific details on what the attorney is investigating, adding that drug production was continuing at the Danish site.

"Novo Nordisk is cooperating fully with the U.S. attorney in this investigation," a company statement said.

"At this time, Novo Nordisk cannot determine or predict the outcome of this matter or assess the consequences thereof. In addition, the company cannot predict how long the investigation will take or when it will be able to provide additional information."

The same Massachusetts attorney also issued a subpoena to Novo in 2011 in a case relating to the marketing and promotion of diabetes products.

"That case is still ongoing and that shows that such investigations typically have a long time horizon," Novo spokesman Mike Rulis said.

Novo shares fell as much as 2.3 percent on the news before recovering some ground to close 0.9 percent down. (Additional reporting by Ben Hirschler in London; Editing by David Goodman)