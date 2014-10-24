(Adds detail, additional comment, shares)
By Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN Oct 24 Denmark's Novo Nordisk
, the world's biggest maker of insulin, has received a
U.S. subpoena requesting documents relating to potential
manufacturing issues at its Kalundborg plant in Denmark, the
company said on Friday.
The Kalundborg factory 100 km west of Copenhagen is the
world's biggest insulin production site, making half the world's
supply. It also produces another kind of non-insulin diabetes
treatment known as GLP-1 medicine.
The company said the request came from the office of the
U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, adding that it
related to "certain production units".
A company official said that Novo did not have more specific
details on what the attorney is investigating, adding that drug
production was continuing at the Danish site.
"Novo Nordisk is cooperating fully with the U.S. attorney in
this investigation," a company statement said.
"At this time, Novo Nordisk cannot determine or predict the
outcome of this matter or assess the consequences thereof. In
addition, the company cannot predict how long the investigation
will take or when it will be able to provide additional
information."
The same Massachusetts attorney also issued a subpoena to
Novo in 2011 in a case relating to the marketing and promotion
of diabetes products.
"That case is still ongoing and that shows that such
investigations typically have a long time horizon," Novo
spokesman Mike Rulis said.
Novo shares fell as much as 2.3 percent on the news before
recovering some ground to close 0.9 percent down.
