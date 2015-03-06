COPENHAGEN, March 6 Shares in Denmark's Novo Nordisk's IT services unit NNIT were priced at 125 Danish crowns ($18) per share at its initial public offering on the Copenhagen stock exchange on Friday.

That was in the middle of the 120-130 crowns range indicated by the company on Monday. It gives NNIT a market capitalisation of 3,125 million Danish crowns ($462 million).

The free float will be 40 percent prior to any exercise of the overallotment option and 46 percent assuming full exercise of the overallotment option, NNIT said. ($1 = 6.7638 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Anand Basu)