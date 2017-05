COPENHAGEN, Sept 22 Denmark's Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday it plans to build a 70 million euro ($78 million) manufacturing plant in Iran after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the country's Food and Drug Administration.

The world's largest diabetes drug maker said it already has a subsidiary in the country selling insulin and employs 130 people. The new facility will create 160 jobs.

($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)