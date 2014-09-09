(Updates with details from FDA staff report)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Novo Nordisk's
drug liraglutide appears effective in treating obesity, though
safety questions remain, according to a preliminary assessment
by reviewers at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The report, posted on the agency's website on Tuesday, noted
an imbalance in the number of breast malignancies in women who
took the drug, but said the available data neither supports nor
denies the potential role of the drug in cancer promotion or
progression.
The review came two days before a panel of outside advisers
is scheduled to meet to decide whether to recommend use of the
drug for obesity. The FDA usually follows the advice of its
advisors.
Novo Nordisk's shares rose 1.8 percent to 262.70 Danish
kroner in mid-morning trading on Copenhagen's stock exchange,
suggesting investors do not see any major new hurdles to
approval.
Liraglutide is already approved to treat Type 2 diabetes,
where it is sold under the brand name Victoza. If approved to
treat obesity, it could generate an additional $1 billion in
revenue, according to analysts.
The company's proposed name for the drug as an obesity
treatment is Saxenda. It is known as a GLP-1 analog, which
appears to help treat obesity by slowing the speed at which food
leaves the stomach.
Peter Verdult, a Citigroup analyst, said in a recent
research report that a negative panel outcome could send Novo
Nordisk's shares down 5 percent or more, while a positive panel
outcome could push them up 2 to 3 percent.
BATTLING OBESITY
More than one-third of U.S. adults are obese, according to
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Excess
weight is a leading cause of heart disease, stroke, type 2
diabetes and certain types of cancers.
Yet treatments remain elusive and have been plagued with
safety problems. In 1997, the FDA withdrew fenfluramine and
dexfenfluramine, two drugs used in the popular Fen-Phen cocktail
after some patients developed heart valve defects.
Phentermine, which was also part of the cocktail, was not
withdrawn and has subsequently been re-constituted as part of a
weight-loss pill sold, relatively unsuccessfully, by Vivus Inc
. The drug, Qsymia, had sales of just $23.7 million in
2013.
Victoza is approved for diabetes at doses of 1.2 mg and 1.8
mg. Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest maker of insulin, is
seeking approval to sell the drug at a dose of 3 mg to treat
obesity.
In a study known as Scale, half of obese patients given a
daily 3 mg injection lost at least 5 percent of body weight,
while 22 percent lost more than 10 percent. The drug is proposed
for use in patients who also have at least one other
weight-related condition, such as hypertension.
Safety questions have dogged Victoza. In March, the FDA
denied a request by the consumer watchdog Public Citizen that
the agency withdraw Victoza from the market. Public Citizen had
argued the drug is associated with an increased risk of thyroid
cancer in rats and mice and pancreatitis and that the risks
outweigh the benefits.
The agency said in response that those safety concerns were
"appropriately and thoroughly considered" at the time of
Victoza's initial approval in 2010, and it said no new safety
findings have emerged that sufficiently alter the risk-benefit
of the drug.
In reviewing the drug for obesity, the FDA focused on rates
of pancreatitis, unusual tissue growths, increased heart rates
and gastrointestinal problems, as well as gallstones and
psychiatric events.
Gallbladder-related problems, which are not identified on
the Victoza label, were seen at a higher rate in patients taking
liraglutide in the weight-loss trials. The drug is associated
with an increase in resting heart rate and has been shown to
cause c-cell tumors in rodents.
"The relationship of liraglutide to pancreatitis or
pancreatic or thyroid tumors in humans has been speculated, but
remains controversial," the reviewer said.
Novo Nordisk's drug, if approved, would compete with Qsymia
and Belviq, a drug made by Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc
and Eisai that has also had disappointing sales. It may
also compete with a new drug from Orexigen Inc. The FDA
is due to decide whether to approve Orexigen's product this
week.
