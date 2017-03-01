COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the
world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its
North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt
over its strategy on a market that accounts for about half its
sales.
The resignation comes after Novo Nordisk a month ago
disappointed investors with a lower 2017 sales and profit growth
forecast, citing price pressure and political uncertainty in the
United States.
Doug Langa, currently senior vice president for market
access and has been with the company since 2011, will assume the
North America role, the company said.
Riis joined the company in 1996 and has previously been
regarded as heir apparent to Lars Rebien Sorensen, who stepped
down as long-serving CEO in September last year.
Instead, Sorensen was replaced by Lars Fruergaard, while
Riis was put in charge of the North American operations after
being in charge of marketing and head of the China and Pacific
sales regions.
