(Adds share price, analyst's comment)

COPENHAGEN, March 6 Shares in NNIT, Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's IT services business, soared in price on their debut on the Copenhagen stock market on Friday, rising by as much as 44 percent after a much anticipated initial public offering.

By 0905 GMT they were trading at 166 crowns, a 33 percent premium to the IPO price of 125 Danish crowns ($18) and valuing the company at over 4 billion Danish crowns ($600 million).

Having the backing of Novo Nordisk, the largest Nordic company by market capitalisation and a longtime favourite of Danish investors, analysts had said they expected NNIT's share price to rise on the first day following what they regarded as a conservative IPO pricing.

"There might be a lot of private traders who didn't get any shares but are now fishing in the market," said Michael Friis Jorgensen, an Alm. Brand Markets analyst.

This is the first major IPO in Denmark since the listing of shipping fuel company OW Bunker a year ago. That company has since filed for bankruptcy after trading losses in what has become a scandal in Denmark's business community.

Analysts have said OW Bunker's collapse in November soured investors' appetite for IPOs and may have delayed NNIT's, which had been expected at the end of last year.

The flotation will not be large enough to put NNIT into the country's main stock market index, the OMX Nasdaq Copenhagen C20 where the smallest company has a market capitalisation of 15 billion crowns.

Novo Nordisk offered 40 percent of NNIT in the IPO with a further 6 percent available to the underwriters under an overallotment option. In addition, Novo Nordisk itself will hold 31.5 to 25.5 percent depending on whether the option is exercised.

In addition 25.5 percent of NNIT is due to be bought at the offer price by Novo A/S, the holding company for the Novo Group, with the remaining 3 percent of NNIT's share capital to be acquired by the company itself as treasury shares.

Once Novo Nordisk's in-house IT services division, NNIT has evolved into providing a broader range of IT services to other companies, both at home and abroad.

It made an operating profit last year of 265 million crowns on revenue of 2.4 billion crowns and expects net turnover to rise by between 5 and 8 percent this year with an operating profit margin of 11 percent.

"At around 160 crowns (per share) they need to grow as they've done historically with around 10 percent and then they need to increase their margin," Jorgensen said. ($1 = 6.7638 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen and Alexander Tange; writing by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Jane Merriman and Greg Mahlich)