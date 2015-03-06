(Adds share price, analyst's comment)
COPENHAGEN, March 6 Shares in NNIT,
Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's IT services business,
soared in price on their debut on the Copenhagen stock market on
Friday, rising by as much as 44 percent after a much anticipated
initial public offering.
By 0905 GMT they were trading at 166 crowns, a 33 percent
premium to the IPO price of 125 Danish crowns ($18) and valuing
the company at over 4 billion Danish crowns ($600 million).
Having the backing of Novo Nordisk, the largest Nordic
company by market capitalisation and a longtime favourite of
Danish investors, analysts had said they expected NNIT's share
price to rise on the first day following what they regarded as a
conservative IPO pricing.
"There might be a lot of private traders who didn't get any
shares but are now fishing in the market," said Michael Friis
Jorgensen, an Alm. Brand Markets analyst.
This is the first major IPO in Denmark since the listing of
shipping fuel company OW Bunker a year ago. That company has
since filed for bankruptcy after trading losses in what has
become a scandal in Denmark's business community.
Analysts have said OW Bunker's collapse in November soured
investors' appetite for IPOs and may have delayed NNIT's, which
had been expected at the end of last year.
The flotation will not be large enough to put NNIT into the
country's main stock market index, the OMX Nasdaq Copenhagen C20
where the smallest company has a market
capitalisation of 15 billion crowns.
Novo Nordisk offered 40 percent of NNIT in the IPO with a
further 6 percent available to the underwriters under an
overallotment option. In addition, Novo Nordisk itself will hold
31.5 to 25.5 percent depending on whether the option is
exercised.
In addition 25.5 percent of NNIT is due to be bought at the
offer price by Novo A/S, the holding company for the Novo Group,
with the remaining 3 percent of NNIT's share capital to be
acquired by the company itself as treasury shares.
Once Novo Nordisk's in-house IT services division, NNIT has
evolved into providing a broader range of IT services to other
companies, both at home and abroad.
It made an operating profit last year of 265 million crowns
on revenue of 2.4 billion crowns and expects net turnover to
rise by between 5 and 8 percent this year with an operating
profit margin of 11 percent.
"At around 160 crowns (per share) they need to grow as
they've done historically with around 10 percent and then they
need to increase their margin," Jorgensen said.
($1 = 6.7638 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen and Alexander Tange; writing by
Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Jane Merriman and Greg Mahlich)