COPENHAGEN Jan 23 Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin maker, said on late Thursday it has received a positive opinion from the European regulatory authorities for its obesity treatment Saxenda.

"Subject to the Commission's approval Novo Nordisk expects to launch Saxenda in several European markets starting in 2015," the company wrote in statement.

The Danish company said it expects final approval from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) within two to three months.

The injectable drug is approved for use in chronically obese patients with at least one weight-related health issue.

Novo Nordisk said in December it expects to launch Saxenda in the United States in the first half of 2015.

