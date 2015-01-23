BRIEF-Oslo Bourse takes Grieg, Spb 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility into osebx share index
* Oslo Bourse takes Grieg Seafood, Sparebank 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility Group into OSEBX share index
COPENHAGEN Jan 23 Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin maker, said on late Thursday it has received a positive opinion from the European regulatory authorities for its obesity treatment Saxenda.
"Subject to the Commission's approval Novo Nordisk expects to launch Saxenda in several European markets starting in 2015," the company wrote in statement.
The Danish company said it expects final approval from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) within two to three months.
The injectable drug is approved for use in chronically obese patients with at least one weight-related health issue.
Novo Nordisk said in December it expects to launch Saxenda in the United States in the first half of 2015.
(Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
LONDON, May 5 Smith & Nephew, Europe's biggest artificial hip and knee maker, reported a 3 percent rise in underlying revenue in its first quarter, helped by a return to double-digit growth in emerging markets and a solid performance in knee implants.