BRIEF-Emerson Electric says full-year net sales are now expected to be approximately flat
* Emerson electric co - qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.58
COPENHAGEN, July 16 The PenMate injection device for use with Novo Nordisk's Norditropin Flexpro treatment for growth hormone-related disorders has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Novo Nordisk said on Thursday.
The device is designed to hide the needle injecting Norditropin into patients. Norditropin is used for children and adolescents. (Reporting by Alexander Tange; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Pitney bowes announces first quarter 2017 financial results