COPENHAGEN, July 16 The PenMate injection device for use with Novo Nordisk's Norditropin Flexpro treatment for growth hormone-related disorders has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Novo Nordisk said on Thursday.

The device is designed to hide the needle injecting Norditropin into patients. Norditropin is used for children and adolescents. (Reporting by Alexander Tange; Editing by Mark Potter)