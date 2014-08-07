COPENHAGEN Aug 7 Novo Nordisk could
receive an approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
for Tresiba by the end of next year, paving the way for its
launch in the United States at the start of 2016, the company's
chief executive said on Thursday.
"Sometime in the first half (of 2015) we will be able to
submit this additional data to the FDA, then the FDA has six
months to review this. If we calculate the best possible
scenario then we could see an approval by the end of the year
meaning a launch into the beginning of 2016," Lars Rebien
Sorensen told journalists on a call.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, Stine Jacobsen, editing by Mia
Shanley)