BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
COPENHAGEN Jan 30 Denmark's Novo Nordisk maintained its financial guidance for 2015, giving a more detailed number for its sales growth, after a stronger fourth quarter than expected.
The insulin producer said it still expected operating profit to grow about 10 percent in local currencies in 2015. Sales were expected to grow 6 to 9 percent in 2015, similar to the 'high-single-digit' growth forecast.
Operating profit for the fourth quarter rose to 9.16 billion Danish crowns ($1.4 billion), above an average forecast of 8.75 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
($1 = 6.5642 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership