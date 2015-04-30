COPENHAGEN, April 30 Novo Nordisk,
the world's largest insulin maker, posted on Thursday first
quarter above forecasts and upgraded its full-year forecasts due
to a strong dollar.
Earnings before interest and tax came in at 13.9 billion
Danish crowns ($2.1 billion) compared to 8.0 billion crowns a
year ago, above analysts' expectations of 12.93 billion crowns,
thanks to proceeds from the spin-off of its IT unit, NNIT
.
The company also said Chief Operating Officer Kaare Schultz,
who had been widely expected to become the chief executive one
day, would step down.
($1 = 6.7262 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Ole Mikkelsen)