COPENHAGEN Oct 29 Denmark's Novo Nordisk
said on Thursday it saw mid to high single-digit
percent growth in operating profit in local currencies next
year, outlining its preliminary forecasts for 2016.
The world's biggest insulin producer raised its 2015
operating profit growth guidance to 20 percent from earlier
expected 19 percent.
Operating profit for the third quarter rose to 11.98 billion
Danish crowns ($1.76 billion), almost in line with an average
forecast of 11.88 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts
($1 = 6.8201 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)