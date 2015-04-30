(Adds Novo chairman, analyst, background on drug launches)
By Sabina Zawadzki
COPENHAGEN, April 30 Novo Nordisk's
chief operating officer, a 26-year company veteran who had been
expected to become CEO, quit unexpectedly after the board said
the current chief should stay until 2019.
Chief Executive Lars Rebien Sorensen had been expected to
step down from the world's largest insulin maker well before the
end of his contract in 2019. When Kaare Schultz was named chief
operating officer (COO) and was dubbed by Danish media as the
'crown prince', investors saw a clear succession plan.
But Sorensen told reporters on Thursday the COO role
"disappeared" after senior staff in commercial positions were
promoted to the executive team ahead of key drug launches,
particularly in the United States where pharmaceutical firms are
battling fiercely for market share.
"It's been no secret that Mr Schultz had been looking
forward to assuming my position. The board decided it wanted to
have greater visibility on our corporate launches in key
markets," Sorensen said. "As a consequence, the COO job
disappeared."
The departure was a surprise for investors who are used to
smooth planning at the Nordic region's largest company.
Sorensen himself is unlikely to stay beyond the 2019 end of
his contract, Chairman of the Board Goran Ando told Reuters,
adding that his successor will be internal.
"We are at a stage where we have a completely unprecedented
number of launches of new medicines ... It was about time to
look at the organisation and pull the international business
leaders closer," he said of the rationale behind the changes.
Novo's biggest launch will be that of Tresiba in the United
States -- a long-awaited blockbuster treatment that was delayed
when regulators asked for more tests before approving it.
STABILITY AFTER SURPRISE
News of the management changes came alongside first quarter
results that beat expectations and an upgrade to Novo Nordisk's
2015 forecasts.
The shares were up 1.9 percent by 1212 GMT while the main
Copenhagen stock exchange was slightly weaker. The
shares had initially fallen over 2 percent.
"Novo Nordisk has a deep bench of executive talent and the
continuation of Mr Sorensen as CEO adds to the stability of
management while giving investors more time to see the wider
number of potential replacements in action," analysts at
Deutsche Bank said.
Earnings before interest and tax came in at 13.9 billion
Danish crowns ($2.1 billion) for the quarter, up from 8.0
billion crowns a year ago and above analysts' forecasts of 12.93
billion crowns, thanks to proceeds from the spin-off of NNIT
.
The company said it now expected sales to rise 7-9 percent,
replacing a previous forecast of 6-9 percent, and for operating
profit to increase by 17 percent, compared to an earlier 10
percent forecast. Both forecasts are in local currencies and so
exclude the impact of the strong dollar which boosts earnings of
companies that have U.S. sales but report in weaker currencies.
($1 = 6.7262 Danish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Ole Mikkelsen in Copenhagen and Ben
Hirschler in London; editing by David Clarke and Elaine
Hardcastle)