* FY operating profit seen up 19 percent in local currencies

* Q2 Victoza sales up 47 percent to 4.49 billion crowns (Adds detail, background)

COPENHAGEN Aug 6 Denmark's Novo Nordisk's lifted its profit outlook in local currency terms for 2015, after a strong second quarter in which its key diabetes drug Victoza sold more than expected, offsetting price pressure in the United States.

The company, the world's largest insulin maker, said operating profit was expected to grow by 19 percent in local currencies in 2015, up from an earlier forecast of 17 percent.

Sales of Victoza, a so-called GLP-1 drug that stimulates the release of insulin in the body when needed, grew 47 percent in the quarter to 4.49 billion Danish crowns ($658 million), beating analysts' estimates averaging 4.17 billion.

It has lost market share in the rapidly growing GLP-1 market to rival drugs from Eli Lilly and GlaxoSmithKline , which unlike Victoza do not have to be injected every day, but only once a week.

Victoza is still market leader with a 71 percent share of the global GLP-1 market in the first half of 2015, down from 72 percent in the first half of 2014.

The company kept its forecast for sales to grow by between 7 and 9 percent in local currencies in 2015.

It said the expected "robust" sales of modern insulins, Tresiba and Victoza in 2015 would be partly countered by increased rebate levels in the United States and intensified competition.

French rival Sanofi reported lower second quarter sales for its diabetes division last week, hurt by pricing pressure in the United States..

Novo's operating profit rose 43 percent from the same quarter last year to 12.48 billion crowns, above a forecast of 11.97 billion in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 6.8328 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Miral Fahmy and David Holmes)