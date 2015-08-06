* FY operating profit seen up 19 percent in local currencies
* Q2 Victoza sales up 47 percent to 4.49 billion crowns
COPENHAGEN Aug 6 Denmark's Novo Nordisk's
lifted its profit outlook in local currency terms for
2015, after a strong second quarter in which its key diabetes
drug Victoza sold more than expected, offsetting price pressure
in the United States.
The company, the world's largest insulin maker, said
operating profit was expected to grow by 19 percent in local
currencies in 2015, up from an earlier forecast of 17 percent.
Sales of Victoza, a so-called GLP-1 drug that stimulates the
release of insulin in the body when needed, grew 47 percent in
the quarter to 4.49 billion Danish crowns ($658 million),
beating analysts' estimates averaging 4.17 billion.
It has lost market share in the rapidly growing GLP-1 market
to rival drugs from Eli Lilly and GlaxoSmithKline
, which unlike Victoza do not have to be injected every
day, but only once a week.
Victoza is still market leader with a 71 percent share of
the global GLP-1 market in the first half of 2015, down from 72
percent in the first half of 2014.
The company kept its forecast for sales to grow by between 7
and 9 percent in local currencies in 2015.
It said the expected "robust" sales of modern insulins,
Tresiba and Victoza in 2015 would be partly countered by
increased rebate levels in the United States and intensified
competition.
French rival Sanofi reported lower second quarter
sales for its diabetes division last week, hurt by pricing
pressure in the United States..
Novo's operating profit rose 43 percent from the same
quarter last year to 12.48 billion crowns, above a forecast of
11.97 billion in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 6.8328 Danish crowns)
