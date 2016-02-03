* Novo cuts long-term EBIT growth target to 10 pct from 15
pct
* It reflects changes in the U.S. pricing environment - CEO
* Shares fell 7 pct when market opened, now down 4 pct
By Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 Danish drugs firm Novo Nordisk
cut its long-term profit growth target on Wednesday,
surprising overseas investors who sold the stock, sending it 4
percent lower.
The world's largest insulin maker said increased price
pressure in the United States and greater marketing costs for
new drugs meant it now expects to increase operating profit by
10 percent a year in the next four to five years, down from 15
percent target first set in 1996.
"It seems not all non-Danish investors were prepared for the
long-term target to be cut as it is primarily foreign investors
selling the shares while many Danish investors are on the buy
side," Danske Bank chief trader Mads Zink said.
Lars Rebien Sorensen, the company's chief executive, said
the new, lower target reflected "a change in the pricing
environment in the United States".
Novo's prices have been squeezed by U.S. pharmacy benefit
managers (PBMs) such as Express Scripts and CVS Health
Corp and insurance companies.
"List price increases will be very limited and they will be
largely offset by rebates to the PBMs and insurance companies,"
Sorensen said.
The main driver for the top line in the future would be new
drugs, which typically require fewer rebates when introduced.
However, medicines such as ultra-long acting insulin
Tresiba, which was recently launched in the United States,
requires more marketing costs for promotion, limiting their
impact on operating profit growth.
"It reflects that Novo has become a larger company and that
it has to invest massively in the launch of new drugs in the
coming years," analyst Soren Lontoft Hansen from Sydbank said.
Shares in Novo Nordisk, the most valuable company listed in
the Nordic region, initially fell 7 percent after the results,
but traded 4.3 percent lower at 0927 GMT, while the broad
European FTSEurofirst index was almost flat.
Operating profit rose to 49.4 billion crowns ($381 million)
last year, helped by 4.38 billion in non-recurring income from
the partial sale of its IT unit NNIT, against the 49.6
billion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Novo also narrowed its operating profit growth forecast for
2016 to 5-9 percent from the previous forecast given in October
of mid to high single-digit growth.
"I think some of the share price loss will be regained once
the management get a chance to explain itself at road show
meetings with investors," Danske Bank's Zink said.
($1 = 6.8316 Danish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Greg Mahlich
and Alexander Smith)