BRIEF-PTL Enterprises March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 97.3 million rupees versus 71.7 million rupees year ago
COPENHAGEN Aug 6 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, was impacted by price pressure in the United States in the first half of 2015, its chief executive said.
"If we look at the first half, our overall portfolio is slightly negatively impacted by pricing in the U.S.," CEO Lars Rebien Sorensen said on a conference call for journalists following the company's second-quarter earnings report on Thursday. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)
* NOTIFIED BY US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION, FDA, THAT THE COMPANY'S HEPARIN SUBSTANCE HAS BEEN GRANTED ORPHAN-DRUG DESIGNATION IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)