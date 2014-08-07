COPENHAGEN Aug 7 Denmark's Novo Nordisk
, the world's top maker of insulin, posted on Thursday
second-quarter operating profit in line with forecasts and
maintained its operating profit and sales growth outlook.
Novo Nordisk posted a quarterly operating profit of 8.73
billion Danish crowns($1.57 billion), compared to expectations
of 8.56 billion crowns, on revenues of 21.63 billion crowns
against forecasts of 21.7 billion crowns.
The company kept its forecast for 2014 sales growth of 7 to
10 percent and operating profit growth at around 10 percent,
both in local currencies.
(1 US dollar = 5.5691 Danish crown)
(Reporting by Copenhagen bureau; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)