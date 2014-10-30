COPENHAGEN Oct 30 Novo Nordisk is
more cautious in its assessment of when it would launch its
Tresiba diabetes drug in the United States, a critical growth
driver for the future, according to statements it made in its
quarterly report.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) refused in
February 2013 to approve Tresiba, a long-acting insulin drug,
until Novo provided additional tests for potential heart risks.
In August, the company said it expected to be able to submit
an interim analysis to the FDA during the first half of 2015,
leading to a potential launch at the start of 2016.
However, on Thursday it said it had not yet decided whether
to submit the interim analysis or instead, complete a full
study. That decision it would only be able to make in the first
half of 2015. The study, dubbed 'DEVOTE', could take up to three
years to complete from now.
"Our confidence in the 'DEVOTE' and the interim analysis is
completely unabated and unchanged. It is just a change in the
strategy," Chief Science Officer Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen told a
conference call on Thursday.
He said the result of an interim analysis carries a higher
level of uncertainty than a final study as it is based on a
lower number of observations.
"The language around the interim analysis and potential
filing of the DEVOTE study for Tresiba appears to be somewhat
more cautious than previously issued, with the company warning
that the interim analysis carries a higher level of uncertainty
than the final results and that it may not support resubmission
despite a positive final result," Jefferies said in a note.
Shares in Novo Nordisk, which is the most valuable listed
company in the Nordic countries, are traded 4.2 percent higher
at 1030 GMT on Thursday after its third-quarter report.
Novo reassured investors that its diabetes drugs business in
the U.S. would continue to grow after French rival Sanofi on
Tuesday delivered a jolt to the market with comments that price
competition would stall its growth there.
