BRIEF-CytoTools says withdraws planned convertible bonds and pursues alternatives
* SAID ON FRIDAY WITHDREW PLANNED CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND PURSUES ALTERNATIVES
March 9 Novo Nordisk A/S
* Says new data in adults with obesity losing at least 5 percent body weight with Saxenda showed improvement in blood glucose, CV risk factors and quality of life outcomes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON FRIDAY WITHDREW PLANNED CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND PURSUES ALTERNATIVES
* Jennifer B. Bantang appointed as the chief financial officer of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: