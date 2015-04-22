How one U.S. state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
COPENHAGEN Novo Nordisk's new obesity drug Saxenda, which has been launched in the United States on Wednesday, will cost $1,068 per month in the country, the company told Reuters in an email on Wednesday.
"The amount paid by the individual patient will depend on whether Saxenda is covered by the person's health insurance," a Novo Nordisk spokesman said in the email.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter)
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Debra Bright said she battled for years with mental illness and addiction to pain pills and other drugs that were all too easy to find where she lives in West Virginia, one of the states hardest hit by the country's opiate epidemic.